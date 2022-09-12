North America's largest life-size moving dinosaur exhibit is coming to Ontario (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If the Jurassic Park series has taught us anything, it’s to tread lightly when it comes to dinosaurs.

With that in mind, when the largest and “most realistic” travelling dinosaur event in North America comes to Ontario, it’s best not to mess with the electric fences…

Life-size dinosaurs will grace six different cities for a variety of dates this winter, courtesy of Jurassic Quest — set to take guests through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs.

It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive and it’s stopping in six cities across Ontario:

Hamilton Convention Centre: November 11 to 13

Mississauga International Centre: November 18 to 20

London Western Fair District Agriplex: November 25 to 27

Ottawa EY Centre: December 2 to 4

Niagara Falls Convention Centre: December 10 to 11

Toronto Enercare Centre: December 16 to 18

According to the event’s website, Jurassic Quest worked with leading paleontologists to bring each dinosaur to life, down to the last detail.

Whether its real-life counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathered, or furry, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more – perfect for families.

Check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

Jurassic Quest gives wannabe paleontologists the chance to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, and enjoy watching dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

And for those craving even more of a dinosaur dose, The Quest is an interactive adventure where guests search for clues throughout the exhibit and can collect a prize at the end.

Grab your tickets online and get ready to be transported back to the time of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Ottawa and Niagara Falls. Tickets range from $22 to $45 per person.