Toronto is in for a taste of some late spring warmth this week

With a slow start to spring underway, this week’s mild weather will come as a nice surprise, but it has some consequences.

Temperatures are supposed to hit mid-to-high teens this week before cooling down ahead of the long weekend. The Weather Network said that this burst of warmth will come with some rain and potential thunderstorms.

Tuesday is expected to be clear and 16°C. On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 17°C, whereas The Weather Network is calling for a whopping 21°C. We’ll have to wait for tomorrow to find out who’s right!

According to the forecast, Wednesday’s warmth could bring thunderstorms through the city, and the chance for rain will increase into the evening and night.

Temperatures will start to drop on Thursday as the warm front is replaced with a cold front. Thursday will still be mild, according to the forecast, but Friday and Saturday will be below 10°C.

Our whiplash spring weather isn’t done with us quite yet, as The Weather Network forecasts that temperatures will be “well below seasonal” next week. They’re even keeping an eye out for snow in some parts of southern Ontario. Keep your winter jacket nearby, you might need it!