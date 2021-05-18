Landlords encouraged to turn off the heat as hot weather hits Toronto

It’s getting hot in here, and Toronto landlords can turn off the heat — in fact, the City of Toronto has encouraged them to do just that.

Toronto landlords are asked to use their best judgement and turn off the heat on warm spring days, the City of Toronto said in a press release on Tuesday.

Temperatures in Toronto are above seasonal right now, and forecasts are calling for extremely hot, summer-like weather later this week. On Friday and Saturday, it’s expected to feel like more than 30°C.

Under Toronto’s Heat Bylaw, owners and landlords of residential buildings are responsible for maintaining a minimum indoor temperature of 21°C from September 15 to June 1. However, when warm days hit the city early, indoor temperatures can soar and become uncomfortably hot for tenants.

The City said it is working with residential landlords to ensure they understand how to support tenants when the warm weather hits. This includes encouraging landlords to designate an air-conditioned place inside the building or a shady area outside where people can keep cool. Tenants concerned about the temperature in their homes and apartments should talk to their landlords or property managers.

“Landlords are required to respond to non-urgent requests like this within seven days. Should an issue persist, tenants can contact 311, and the City will investigate,” the City said in a release.

Last week, the City announced it was opening seven Emergency Cooling Centres. As of May 15, the centres run through the summer until September 30. They will open any time Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a heat warning for Toronto.