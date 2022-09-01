Here's your Labour Day long weekend weather forecast for Toronto

Another long weekend is upon us as we gear up for the final stretch of summer.

The Labour Day forecast is set for a top-heavy heatwave on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures feeling like 37°C, according to The Weather Network.

Friday will be an ideal summer day, though, with clear skies and a high of 27°C, but it will feel like 32°C.

On Saturday, we’re in for a hot and muggy day with a risk of thunderstorms. It’ll feel like a scorching 37°C.

Sunday, temperatures are set to drop down to 22°C in what may be a partially rainy day. The evening low of 16°C will feel like the imminent fall season that is upon us.

The long weekend will tail off Monday with some forgiving skies, plenty of sunshine and a high of what will feel like 24°C.

It may be chilly in the mornings now but The Weather Network says Toronto’s in for at least two more weeks of summer conditions, so we should salvage and squeeze out what’s left of the season.

If you’re looking for things to do this Labour Day weekend, Daily Hive has you covered with the top things to do in Toronto. Happy long weekend!