Here are the must-see tech speakers coming to Toronto for Collision

Collison, North America’s fastest-growing technology event, is just a few weeks away and some of the world’s top technology leaders are coming to town.

The conference is happening from June 20 to 23 in the Enercare Centre, with over 33,000 attendees expected for its first in-person event in two years

Collision is the perfect opportunity to connect with CEOs from some of the world’s largest companies, founders of growing startups, leading investors, and media representatives from more than 140 countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collision (@collisionconfhq)

To help you get ready for the big event, here are some of the tech speakers who will be in attendance that you should definitely check out.

Ryan Petersen — CEO, Flexport

Ryan Petersen is the founder and CEO of Flexport, a logistics technology startup most recently valued at $8 billion. He was also the co-founder and CEO of ImportGenius.com, a data-as-a-service business for global shipping.

Michelle Zatlyn — Co-Founder, President and COO, Cloudflare

Michelle Zatlyn is co-founder, president and COO of Cloudflare, a global cloud platform that protects websites from malicious attacks while also optimizing performance. She is also a board member of the software company Atlassian.

Sean Kim — President and Chief Product Officer, Kajabi

Sean Kim is president and CPO of Kajabi, a Unicorn-status platform for creators and entrepreneurs to create, market, and sell digital content. He was formerly head of product at TikTok and also was the global head of product for retention at Amazon Prime.

Anie Akpe – Founder, African Women In Tech

Anie Akpe is the founder of African Women In Tech (AWIT), an Africa-based organization that assists girls and women with education and mentorship to succeed in the technology industry. She is also the founder of IBOM and of Inova8tiv magazine, the latter spotlights under-represented players in tech.

Carolyn Childers – Co-Founder and CEO, Chief

Lindsey Kaplan – Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Chief



Chief co-founder and CEO Carolyn Childers and co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Lindsey Kaplan will both be speaking at Collision 2022. Chief is a private membership network that connects and supports women executive leaders ranging from Fortune 50 companies to successful startups.

Maëlle Gavet — CEO, Techstars

Maëlle Gavet is CEO of Techstars, a worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Since 2006, Techstars has invested in over 2,200 companies. Gavet was named as one of Fortune’s 40 under 40 and one of Time’s 25 top female techpreneurs.

Tickets for Collision are on sale now.

When: June 2o to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Enercare Centre – 100 Princes’ Boulevard Unit 1, Toronto

Tickets: Purchase online