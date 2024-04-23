Toronto neighbourhoods are having a massive spring yard sale

Bargain hunters are in for a treat this weekend as one Toronto neighbourhood gears up to host a huge yard sale crawl.

Residents of the Junction, Junction Triangle, Bloor West Village and High Park are joining forces to throw a massive yard sale crawl with more than 70 households and independent sellers participating this weekend, and you’re invited.

From roughly St. Clair in the north to Bloor in the south, Lansdowne to the east and Runnymede to the west, you’ll be able to stroll the neighbourhood, browsing used items and handmade goods while meeting the members of the neighbourhood.

You can even stop by on your way to — or from — check out the breathtaking blooming cherry blossoms in High Park.

If you’re a member of the neighbourhood yourself, it’s not too late to get started on your spring cleaning and put together an inventory to get rid of on the big day.

The Junction and High Park North Yard Sale Crawl will take place on Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 am to 3 pm with a rain date of April 28. A full interactive map is available online to browse all participating households and plan your route.