Nylander "a possibility" to return to Leafs lineup in Game 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t ruling William Nylander out for tomorrow just yet.

According to Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, Nylander is a “possibility” to return to the lineup on Wednesday when they take on the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

“Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel,” Keefe told TSN’s Mark Masters. “But he’s a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say.”

After Nylander played all 82 games for the Leafs this year (and last), the news of his absence for the first two games of the playoffs definitely sent some shockwaves throughout Leafs nation. Nylander tied a career-high with 40 goals this past season, while setting a career mark of 98 points.

The specifics of his absence have yet to be explained, though he was spotted on the ice skating on both Sunday and Monday.

Toronto dropped their opening match 5-1 against the Bruins, but dug in deep for a 3-2 comeback win on Tuesday evening to tie up the series.

Puck drop for Wednesday night’s Game 3 is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary