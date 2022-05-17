Here's when IKEA is opening its first downtown Toronto store

IKEA’s first-ever downtown Toronto store will finally open its doors next week.

The IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura store will officially open its doors on Wednesday, May 25. Grand opening celebrations will begin at 9:20 am, and shoppers can get their Mastholmens and their meatballs starting at 10:00 am.

Located inside the Aura Shopping Centre at 382 Yonge Street, the store will focus on affordable, sustainable, and small-space-living solutions that reflect the needs of Toronto residents.

The downtown location will be slightly smaller than the average IKEA, but will still have more than 2,000 products available for purchase. Larger furniture items will be on display and available for home delivery. Online shopping pick up will be offered as well.

“Opening our first store in the heart of Toronto’s vibrant downtown core is an important milestone in our retail transformation to bring IKEA closer to where customers live, work, shop, and socialize,” said IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Ward.

“IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura combines our home furnishing inspiration and expertise with omnichannel retail solutions in a small store format to uniquely meet the needs of downtown residents.”

The downtown IKEA will also feature a new food concept called the Swedish Deli. In addition to the classic Swedish meatballs, the food court will offer modern, healthy meals and specialty beverages catered to Toronto’s diverse community.

“We look forward to helping create a better everyday life at home for Torontonians and providing long-term positive impacts to the local community,” said IKEA Toronto Downtown Market Manager Patrice Dreano.

IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura

Where: Aura Shopping Centre, 382 Yonge Street

When: Opening at 10:00 am on May 25 | Regular store hours will be Monday-Sunday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm