New Filipino BBQ spot to open up in Toronto's Kensington Market

A new Filipino food spot is opening up in Toronto and it’s located in a comedy club coming to Kensington Market this month.

Tito’s Barbecue Cookout is the brainchild of Joe Harlem and Miles Medrano, two friends who just so happened to meet on the street.

The power duo is bringing Filipino cuisine to the new Nothing Fancy comedy club opening on July 15.

If you’re craving bbq eats, expect delicious grilled pork skewers, lumpia, and sisig made to order.

Tito’s Barbecue Cookout

Address: 276 Augusta Avenue

