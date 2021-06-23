In just one day this Toronto house sold for $661,00 over asking

Toronto real estate is still on a roll, and this Bloor West Village house that just sold for a whopping $661,000 over the asking price is the perfect example of that.

Located at 397 Willard Avenue, the home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $1,789,000. By Tuesday, it had sold for $2,450,000 — over 136% of the asking price.

It’s is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Edwardian-era house with plenty of open space — something that’s in high demand these days. The kitchen is incredibly spacious with a large island and solid oak cabinetry, according to the listing.

The home also has a finished basement with its own living room, bathroom, and an additional bedroom.

The listing describes the bathrooms as “spa-like,” and it looks like they certainly are, with multiple vanities, and large showers and tubs.

But perhaps the most stunning part of the home is the lofted area at the top of the house, with slanted ceilings and multiple skylights. In the listing photos, it’s used as an extra bedroom and office space.

And of course, with a $2.4 million home, you’re going to get some great outdoor space too, and this house has both a deck and patio.

The sellers of this house bought it back in 2014 for $1,500,000, meaning they were able to turn around and sell it for nearly $1 million more just seven years later.

The property’s listing agent declined to comment on the sale.