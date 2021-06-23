Free rent and $1,500 gift cards offered as Toronto move-in incentives
Jun 23 2021, 11:12 am
The Toronto rental market is slowly making a comeback, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still amazing move-in incentives out there to take advantage of.
In fact, right now there are rental move-in incentives worth hundreds and even thousands of dollars at several buildings across the city.
So if you’re on the lookout for a new rental and want to make sure you’re getting the most out of signing a new lease, here are eight Toronto buildings with shockingly valuable move-in incentives, courtesy of Rentals.ca and Rentfaster.ca.
115 Wellesley Street East
- Early move-in
- $200 gift card when you apply on the same day
280 Wellesley Street East
- One month free rent
- Complimentary gift card
484 Spadina Avenue
- One month free rent
- $2,200 in welcome bonuses: $1,200 in 1GB Rogers internet, $500 Visa gift card, $500 Boxcar social gift card
100 Graydon Hall Drive
- 13th month free
- $500 gift card from your choice of Amazon, Homesense, Costco or Wayfair
50 Thorncliffe Park Drive
- One month free rent
- $250 move-in credit for first responders and healthcare workers
- See also:
1650 Sheppard Avenue East
- Two months free rent
- $500 gift card
35 Greenfield Avenue
- Choice of $1,500 Structube gift card or new 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro
- $500 gift card to Yonge Sheppard Centre
- $300 Ritual gift card
- $200 Netflix gift card
410 Dufferin Street
- Two months free rent
- Fully stocked wine fridge from Downtown Winery
- $300 Ritual gift card
- $200 Netflix gift card