Real EstateUrbanized

Free rent and $1,500 gift cards offered as Toronto move-in incentives

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Jun 23 2021, 11:12 am
Free rent and $1,500 gift cards offered as Toronto move-in incentives
Courtesy of Rentals.ca

The Toronto rental market is slowly making a comeback, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still amazing move-in incentives out there to take advantage of.

In fact, right now there are rental move-in incentives worth hundreds and even thousands of dollars at several buildings across the city.

So if you’re on the lookout for a new rental and want to make sure you’re getting the most out of signing a new lease, here are eight Toronto buildings with shockingly valuable move-in incentives, courtesy of Rentals.ca and Rentfaster.ca.

115 Wellesley Street East

toronto move incentives

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • Early move-in
  • $200 gift card when you apply on the same day

280 Wellesley Street East

toronto move incentives

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • One month free rent
  • Complimentary gift card

484 Spadina Avenue

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • One month free rent
  • $2,200 in welcome bonuses: $1,200 in 1GB Rogers internet, $500 Visa gift card, $500 Boxcar social gift card

100 Graydon Hall Drive

toronto move incentives

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • 13th month free
  • $500 gift card from your choice of Amazon, Homesense, Costco or Wayfair

50 Thorncliffe Park Drive

Courtesy of Rentals.ca

  • One month free rent
  • $250 move-in credit for first responders and healthcare workers

 

1650 Sheppard Avenue East

toronto move incentives

Rentfaster.ca

  • Two months free rent
  • $500 gift card

35 Greenfield Avenue

Rentfaster.ca

  • Choice of $1,500 Structube gift card or new 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro
  • $500 gift card to Yonge Sheppard Centre
  • $300 Ritual gift card
  • $200 Netflix gift card

410 Dufferin Street

Rentfaster.ca

  • Two months free rent
  • Fully stocked wine fridge from Downtown Winery
  • $300 Ritual gift card
  • $200 Netflix gift card

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT