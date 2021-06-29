This Toronto house just sold for $1.1 million over the asking price

It’s not unusual for a Toronto home to be sold over asking, but how about $1.1 million over?

A house in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood did just that. Located at 65 Rowanwood Avenue, the house hit the market on June 23 with an asking price of $5,895,000. It sold just five days later for $7,000,000 — $1,105,000 over asking.

As one would hope, for that price, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is very luxurious.

It has a massive kitchen with a huge eat-in island, and even the smallest bedrooms are still huge by Toronto standards. The bathrooms, though, are really the main attraction. They’re spa-like with huge showers, and if that’s not convincing enough, one has a luxurious stand-alone tub in front of a Juliette balcony.

If the new homeowner has an endless shoe collection, they’ll have no problem storing it in any one of the multiple walk-in closets.

Of course, with a house this expensive, there’s going to be some great outdoor space. The backyard looks like it could be part of a private countryside villa, with a vine-covered trellis, perfectly manicured shrubs, and a spacious patio.

The only part of the house in need of some upgrades is the basement laundry room, which looks like an actual laundromat with its vintage checkered floors and fluorescent lights.

Just steps away from Yonge Street, the property has plenty of great food and entertainment options in the surrounding area.