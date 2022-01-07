Toronto house sells in three days for $521,000 over asking

Toronto real estate prices shot so far out of control over the past year that what would have previously been astronomical prices no longer cause a stir. But even in Toronto, when a house sells in just three days for a whopping $521,000 over asking, it makes you sit up and take notice.

The house in question, located at 119 The Westway Road in Etobicoke, hit the market on December 27 with an asking price of $999,000. It sold three days later for $1,520,000.

It’s a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a large eat-in kitchen, a sprawling finished basement, a grand fireplace, and spacious bedrooms. It also has a sunroom and a nicely manicured backyard.

With larger homes and outdoor space being high on Toronto homebuyers’ wishlists, it’s no surprise that this home piqued some interest.

Interestingly though, the house was on and off the market a staggering nine times before it sold, with asking prices ranging from the most recent low of $999,000 to a high of $1,788,000.

The sellers bought the property back in 2020 for $960,000 and carried out extensive renovations, totally revamping the flooring, walls, kitchen, and even the exterior of the house.

Although some buyers wouldn’t want to put in an offer that high over asking, this house just goes to show that the list price isn’t necessarily an accurate representation of what the seller is looking to get.