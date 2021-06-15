Toronto Beaches home sells in one day for $415,000 over asking

The Beaches is a highly desirable Toronto neighbourhood, and new buyers are willing to pay way over the asking price to live there.

A four-bedroom home at 38 Elmer Avenue hit the market this month with an asking price of $1,599,900. The Toronto Beaches home sold the very next day for $2,015,000 — a whopping $415,100 over asking.

For that price, the house has just about everything you’d want a $2 million home to have. There are high ceilings with exposed reclaimed wood beams, an open kitchen with a large island and wine fridge, four bathrooms (including a five-piece primary bathroom), and a large backyard with a deck.

It also has a finished basement with its own bathroom, so there’s even more livable space.

Perhaps one of the coolest features, is the tiling in one of the bathrooms covered in different graffiti prints.

The house is just south of Kingston Road, so it’s close to amenities along the main roads while being just a short trip south to Woodbine Beach.

According to Zolo MLS data, the property last sold in 2012 for $1,199,000, meaning the sellers turned a sizeable profit in less than 10 years.