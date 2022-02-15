Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Toronto house sells in three days for $1.2 million over asking (PHOTOS)

Laura Hanrahan
Feb 15 2022, 3:21 pm
RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Toronto real estate market is red hot — to say the least — with fierce competition and rising prices pushing one Toronto house to sell for a staggering $1.2 million over asking.

The house, located at 66 Nealon Avenue in the Broadview North neighbourhood, hit the market with an asking price of $2,450,000. It sold just three days later for $3,650,000.

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

For that price, the buyers got themselves a detached, two-storey home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms that sits on a large 30×132-foot lot.

The inside of the house is quite stunning, with a spacious kitchen with an 8-foot eat-in island, airy bedrooms, modern bathrooms, and a walk-in closet larger than some Toronto condos.

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The basement is finished, which gives the owners even more living space. Down there, you’ll find a large living room, one of the bathrooms, and an extra bedroom.

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

And, of course, in Toronto, having good outdoor space is a luxury most residents are after, and this house provides it. In the back, there’s a wooden deck, paved patio, hot tub, and grassy lawn.

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The house last sold in 2017 for just $1.7 million, meaning the sellers were able to offload it for nearly $2 million more than they bought it for five years ago. They did, however, put quite a bit of money into it. Although the current listing notes that it was gutted to the studs, photos from the 2017 listing reveal just how much work was put in between the two sales, with significant upgrades to both the interior and exterior of the home.

The house before it was renovated. (RE/MAX Hallmark Kathy McLachlan Realty Ltd.)

The house before it was renovated. (RE/MAX Hallmark Kathy McLachlan Realty Ltd.)

Paying $1.2 million over asking may not be in everyone’s future, but for those lucky few Toronto residents who can swing it, you can get yourselves a very nice house.

