Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Laura Hanrahan
Feb 8 2022, 11:45 pm
Highgate Property Investments Brokerage Inc.

If you’re browsing the available rentals in Toronto wondering what’s the cheapest possible amount you could pay for a unit, you’re not alone.

Our city is wildly expensive at the best of times and entirely unaffordable at the worst. With rental prices bouncing back from their low in March 2021 and hitting a new average of $2,266 in December, trying to find anything remotely affordable can feel like a fool’s errand. But it doesn’t have to be.

Below are the five cheapest rentals currently available on the Toronto market, courtesy of Zoocasa. Although they’re largely basement apartments and perhaps are not in the most popular of areas, having a cheaper rent in Toronto often means making some comfort sacrifices, generally in the form of no full-size windows.

33 Alexis Boulevard – $850

toronto rentals cheapest

Desire More Realty Inc.

  • Basement studio
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Other features: separate entrance, close to public transit and shopping

17 Marcel Road – $949

toronto rentals cheapest

Highgate Property Investments Brokerage Inc.

  • Basement studio
  • One bathroom
  • 700 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Other features: separate entrance, close to shopping and restaurants

137 Earlscourt Avenue – $985

iPro Realty Ltd.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: freshly painted, walking distance to St. Clair, shared WiFi access

1 Muirbank Boulevard – $1,000

toronto rentals cheapest

RE/MAX Crossroads Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Other features: close to U of T Scarborough and Centennial College, steps to TTC

1908 Danforth Avenue – $1,050

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Other features: close to TTC and shopping

 

