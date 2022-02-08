Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
If you’re browsing the available rentals in Toronto wondering what’s the cheapest possible amount you could pay for a unit, you’re not alone.
Our city is wildly expensive at the best of times and entirely unaffordable at the worst. With rental prices bouncing back from their low in March 2021 and hitting a new average of $2,266 in December, trying to find anything remotely affordable can feel like a fool’s errand. But it doesn’t have to be.
Below are the five cheapest rentals currently available on the Toronto market, courtesy of Zoocasa. Although they’re largely basement apartments and perhaps are not in the most popular of areas, having a cheaper rent in Toronto often means making some comfort sacrifices, generally in the form of no full-size windows.
33 Alexis Boulevard – $850
- Basement studio
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Other features: separate entrance, close to public transit and shopping
17 Marcel Road – $949
- Basement studio
- One bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- One parking space
- Other features: separate entrance, close to shopping and restaurants
137 Earlscourt Avenue – $985
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700 sq ft
- No parking
- Other features: freshly painted, walking distance to St. Clair, shared WiFi access
1 Muirbank Boulevard – $1,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Other features: close to U of T Scarborough and Centennial College, steps to TTC
1908 Danforth Avenue – $1,050
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Other features: close to TTC and shopping