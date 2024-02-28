After calling the Toronto Maple Leafs a “mediocre team” in a January rant, former NHLer PK Subban is now singing the praises of the franchise’s top star.

Subban, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, shared a video on social media assessing the impact of the explosive offensive campaign of Leafs centre Auston Matthews on Wednesday.

“If you think that that guy is replaceable, you’re nuts. He’s irreplaceable,” Subban said, pointing to Matthews’ 52 goals in 56 games. “You’re not going out and trading him and getting players that can come in and replace those 52 goals.”

In his latest analysis, the Norris Trophy winner dismissed any idea that trading Matthews, who already has 77 points this year, would benefit the Leafs, no matter the return.

“No one’s talking about it because it would be the dumbest decision ever.”

Subban also argued that without the 26-year-old’s scoring touch, Toronto would be out of a playoff spot, calling him a “generational talent” who deserves to be in the NHL’s MVP conversation.

“You take those 52 goals away from the Toronto Maple Leafs, they ain’t in a playoff spot,” he said. “He’s that good, he’s that important. And that’s why he should be in the MVP conversation as far as I’m concerned.”

The Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division, riding a 33-17-8 record. And while they’re coming off one of their longest winning streaks in recent history, Subban warns that Toronto will need all the help they can get from Matthews as they approach one of the toughest stretches of their season.

“March is a hell of a schedule for the Leafs. They got the Rangers, Boston twice, Philly twice, Carolina twice, Washington twice, Edmonton, and the Devils,” he explained. “Without Auston Matthews, those are gonna be tough games to win.”