Toronto to host six matches at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is headed to Toronto, and now we know how many matches fans will be held in Canada’s largest city.

FIFA held a news conference this afternoon where they unveiled how many games will be held in each of the host cities, including at Toronto’s BMO Field. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was joined by CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani to announce that a total of six matches will be held in Toronto.

Five of those games will be group-stage matches while Toronto will also host one more match in the round of 32. Team Canada will play one of their group stages in Toronto while Vancouver will get the other two.

Vancouver was announced to have seven matches that will be hosted at BC Place.

“Toronto is obviously a great city, which has a great football or soccer tradition,” said Infantino after the announcement.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, with the tournament expanding to 48 countries for the first time. Toronto and Vancouver are the two host cities in Canada while 14 other cities across the United States and Mexico will come together to host a combined 104 tournament matches.

Canada’s national men’s team has already qualified for the tournament due to being a host. The last World Cup, held in 2022, represented Canada’s first appearance since 1986. Unfortunately, the Canadians were unable to secure their first victory at the tournament, losing all three of their group-stage matches.

Beginning in the quarter-finals, all matches will be held in the United States. New Jersey will host the World Cup Final on July 19, while the bronze medal match is set for July 18 in Miami. Dallas and Atlanta will each host a semi-final match, while Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, and Boston will host quarter-final matches.

The tournament officially gets underway on June 11, 2026, with the opening match being held in Mexico City, Mexico.