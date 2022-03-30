NewsCrime

Toronto police working to ID female homicide victim found dismembered in a garbage bag

Mar 30 2022, 3:18 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses details some readers may find disturbing.

Toronto police are working to identify a homicide victim whose body was found in a garbage bag in the city’s east end.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon when an area-resident came upon the black garbage bag at Eastern and Berkshire avenues. Police said they received a call about the body at 1:30 pm.

Now, police are trying to identify the victim. In a press release, TPS said that the body had obvious signs of trauma and some dismemberment. The victim is described as being 5’2, 118 lbs and having shoulder-length dark hair.

Police are asking if anyone who may have been in the area of Eastern and Berkshire avenues between 10 am and 1:30 pm saw someone with a foldable shopping cart filled with black garbage bags to contact police immediately.

They are also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage to get in touch with the police.

In an effort to identify the victim, police have released images of her finger and toe nails as they have a distinctive pattern painted on them that may be identifiable.

toronto homicide

Provided by Toronto Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

