10 Toronto homes for sale under $1 million (PHOTOS)
Jun 23 2022, 9:38 pm
Home prices are beginning to fall in Toronto as sellers “lose their grip” on the real estate market.
Several recently-listed homes for sale in the city are priced under $1 million and are move-in ready — no renovations or tear-downs required.
These aren’t tiny condos, either. From bungalows to semis to fully detached homes, each one is an actual house with at least two bedrooms and a backyard. Most have parking, too.
Check out 10 houses for sale in Toronto that are listed under $1 million.
26 Newman Avenue | $749,000
- Semi-detached
- 1+1 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- No parking
53 Blackthorn Avenue | $799,000
- Detached
- 4+3 bedrooms
- 5 bathrooms
- 4 parking spots
55 Myrtle Avenue | $849,000
- Semi-detached
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- No parking
27 Edith Avenue | $899,000
- Semi-detached
- 3+1 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- No parking
960 Pape Avenue | $950,000
- Semi-detached
- 3+1 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 4 parking spots
133 Kingston Road | $979,000
- Semi-detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 3 parking spots
37 Patricia Drive | $979,900
- Detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1 parking spot
195 Queensdale Avenue | $999,000
- Semi-detached
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1 parking spot
485 Runnymede Road | $999,000
- Semi-detached
- 3+1 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 1 parking spot
5 Ewart Avenue | $999,900
- Bungalow
- 2+1 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 5 parking spots