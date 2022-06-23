Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 Toronto homes for sale under $1 million (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
Jun 23 2022, 9:38 pm
195 Queensdale Avenue/Ipro Realty Ltd.

Home prices are beginning to fall in Toronto as sellers “lose their grip” on the real estate market.

Several recently-listed homes for sale in the city are priced under $1 million and are move-in ready — no renovations or tear-downs required.

These aren’t tiny condos, either. From bungalows to semis to fully detached homes, each one is an actual house with at least two bedrooms and a backyard. Most have parking, too.

Check out 10 houses for sale in Toronto that are listed under $1 million.

26 Newman Avenue | $749,000

Union Realty Brokerage

  • Semi-detached
  • 1+1 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • No parking

53 Blackthorn Avenue | $799,000

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

  • Detached
  • 4+3 bedrooms
  • 5 bathrooms
  • 4 parking spots

55 Myrtle Avenue | $849,000

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • Semi-detached
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • No parking

27 Edith Avenue | $899,000

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

  • Semi-detached
  • 3+1 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • No parking

960 Pape Avenue | $950,000

Right At Home Realty

  • Semi-detached
  • 3+1 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 4 parking spots

133 Kingston Road | $979,000

RE/MAX Hallmark Richards Group

  • Semi-detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 3 parking spots

37 Patricia Drive | $979,900

Royal Lepage Signature Realty

  • Detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1 parking spot

195 Queensdale Avenue | $999,000

Ipro Realty Ltd

  • Semi-detached
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1 parking spot

485 Runnymede Road | $999,000

Sage Real Estate Limited

  • Semi-detached
  • 3+1 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 1 parking spot

5 Ewart Avenue | $999,900

RE/MAX Condos Plus

  • Bungalow
  • 2+1 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 5 parking spots
