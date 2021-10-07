These Toronto homes are all on the market for less than $400,000
Oct 7 2021, 7:50 am
Looking for homes in Toronto will often lead you to listing after listing of extremely expensive properties.
But if you keep on looking, you’ll find some that are on the more affordable side. And with the average Toronto home price nearing $1.1 million, finding anything in the city for under that feels like winning the lottery.
If you’re looking to make that dream a reality, the below homes, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, are all on the market in Toronto for less than $400,000. There’s everything from a Liberty Village studio to a North York three-bedroom, so there’s something for everyone.
40 Panorama Court – $349,900
- 2 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony
207 Galloway Road – $358,000
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony, TTC at doorstep
100 Lotherton Pathway – $358,000
- 3 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Indoor pool, tennis court, party room
2 Glamorgan Avenue – $399,000
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Recently renovated, private balcony, gym
3050 Ellesmere Road – $399,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Recently renovated, pool, sauna, tennis court, gym
150 East Liberty Street – $399,900
- Studio
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Private balcony, two lockers, gym
340 Dixon Road – $349,900
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- 1 parking
- Private balcony
8 Colborne Street – $375,000
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Spa, wine bar, conference room
720 Spadina Avenue – $329,000
- Studio
- 1 bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Private terrace, wall-to-wall windows, renovated kitchen