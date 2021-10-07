Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

These Toronto homes are all on the market for less than $400,000

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Oct 7 2021, 7:50 am
These Toronto homes are all on the market for less than $400,000
Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

Looking for homes in Toronto will often lead you to listing after listing of extremely expensive properties.

But if you keep on looking, you’ll find some that are on the more affordable side. And with the average Toronto home price nearing $1.1 million, finding anything in the city for under that feels like winning the lottery.

If you’re looking to make that dream a reality, the below homes, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, are all on the market in Toronto for less than $400,000. There’s everything from a Liberty Village studio to a North York three-bedroom, so there’s something for everyone.

40 Panorama Court – $349,900

toronto homes

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

  • 2 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony

207 Galloway Road – $358,000

Homelife Landmark Realty Inc.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony, TTC at doorstep

100 Lotherton Pathway – $358,000

toronto homes

RE/MAX Dynamics Realty

  • 3 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Indoor pool, tennis court, party room

2 Glamorgan Avenue – $399,000

International Realty Firm Inc.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Recently renovated, private balcony, gym

3050 Ellesmere Road – $399,000

toronto homes

RE.MAX Realtron Realty Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Recently renovated, pool, sauna, tennis court, gym

150 East Liberty Street – $399,900

Royal LePage Terrequity Capital Realty

  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private balcony, two lockers, gym

340 Dixon Road – $349,900

toronto homes

Century 21 Green Realty Inc.

  • 2 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • 1 parking
  • Private balcony

8 Colborne Street – $375,000

Fine Homes Real Estate Inc.

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Spa, wine bar, conference room

720 Spadina Avenue – $329,000

toronto homes

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

  • Studio
  • 1 bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private terrace, wall-to-wall windows, renovated kitchen

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT