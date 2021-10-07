These Toronto homes are all on the market for less than $400,000

Looking for homes in Toronto will often lead you to listing after listing of extremely expensive properties.

But if you keep on looking, you’ll find some that are on the more affordable side. And with the average Toronto home price nearing $1.1 million, finding anything in the city for under that feels like winning the lottery.

If you’re looking to make that dream a reality, the below homes, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, are all on the market in Toronto for less than $400,000. There’s everything from a Liberty Village studio to a North York three-bedroom, so there’s something for everyone.

2 bedroom

1 bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony, TTC at doorstep

3 bedroom

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

1 parking

Indoor pool, tennis court, party room

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

900-999 sq ft

1 parking

Recently renovated, private balcony, gym

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

800-899 sq ft

1 parking

Recently renovated, pool, sauna, tennis court, gym

Studio

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Private balcony, two lockers, gym

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

900-999 sq ft

1 parking

Private balcony

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Spa, wine bar, conference room