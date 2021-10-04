The real estate market is still going strong, and this Scarborough home received 30 offers before selling for $500,000 over the asking price.

Located at 110 Wexford Boulevard in the Wexford-Maryvale neighbourhood, the two-bedroom, four-bathroom house went on the market in mid-September with an asking price of $999,000. It sold in six days for $1.5 million.

“We had 30 offers registered, finished in 2 rounds. Both our phones were ringing off the hook ALL day,” Melissa Nguyen, co-agent on the property, told Daily Hive in an email.

The house was built in 1976 and has had the same owners since then.

The listing agents were happy with the enthusiasm over the property as they fielded calls from interested buyers in the six days that the home was on the market.

The detached home also has a partially finished basement, a large driveway and backyard space.