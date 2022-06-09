10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s frenzied, frothy housing market is cooling and real estate in the city is, slowly, becoming more affordable.

With more properties coming online every day, it’s entirely possible to find a home for sale well below the city’s average of $1,233,748.

Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 square feet

No parking

Other features: 10-foot ceilings, ensuite laundry, and gym and hot tub in building

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 square feet

One parking space

Other features: ensuite laundry. modern kitchen, and updated bathroom

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,000–1,199 square feet

Two parking spaces

Other features: renovated bathroom, balcony, and gym and sauna in building

One bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 square feet

One parking space

Other features: co-op building, locker, and outdoor pool

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900-999 square feet

One parking space

Other features: balcony, ensuite laundry, and walk-in closet in primary bedroom

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800-899 square feet

One parking space

Other features: balcony, ensuite laundry, and indoor pool in building

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: quartz countertops, ensuite laundry, and indoor pool in building

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: recently renovated unit, visitor parking, and laundry in building

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,000-1,199 square feet

One parking space

Other features: corner unit, ensuite laundry, and renovated kitchen