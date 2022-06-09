10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
Jun 9 2022, 4:56 pm
Toronto’s frenzied, frothy housing market is cooling and real estate in the city is, slowly, becoming more affordable.
With more properties coming online every day, it’s entirely possible to find a home for sale well below the city’s average of $1,233,748.
Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.
2002 – 1 King Street West | $299,900
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 square feet
- No parking
- Other features: 10-foot ceilings, ensuite laundry, and gym and hot tub in building
501 – 2737 Keele Street | $319,900
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: ensuite laundry. modern kitchen, and updated bathroom
1608 – 235 Grandravine Drive | $359,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,000–1,199 square feet
- Two parking spaces
- Other features: renovated bathroom, balcony, and gym and sauna in building
604 – 3621 Lakeshore Boulevard | $379,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: co-op building, locker, and outdoor pool
- You might also like:
- Canadians can now earn cash back on real estate transactions
- "The frenzy is over" for the Toronto-area housing market: RBC
- Nearly half of Torontonians are renovating instead of moving due to high real estate prices
501 – 330 Dixon Road | $395,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: balcony, ensuite laundry, and walk-in closet in primary bedroom
1107 – 940 Caledonia Road | $399,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800-899 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: balcony, ensuite laundry, and indoor pool in building
210 – 200 Lotherton Pathway | $399,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: quartz countertops, ensuite laundry, and indoor pool in building
1112 – 200 Lotherton Pathway | $399,999
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: recently renovated unit, visitor parking, and laundry in building
1401 – 340 Dixon Road | $399,999
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: corner unit, ensuite laundry, and renovated kitchen
309 – 800 Kennedy Road | $400,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800-899 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: co-op building, large balcony, and quartz countertops