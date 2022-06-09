Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
Jun 9 2022, 4:56 pm
1401 - 340 Dixon Road/Century 21 People's Choice Realty

Toronto’s frenzied, frothy housing market is cooling and real estate in the city is, slowly, becoming more affordable.

With more properties coming online every day, it’s entirely possible to find a home for sale well below the city’s average of $1,233,748.

Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now and they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.

2002 – 1 King Street West | $299,900

Dream Home Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 square feet
  • No parking
  • Other features: 10-foot ceilings, ensuite laundry, and gym and hot tub in building

501 – 2737 Keele Street | $319,900

REMAX Realtron Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: ensuite laundry. modern kitchen, and updated bathroom

1608 – 235  Grandravine Drive | $359,900

Royal LePage Your Community Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,000–1,199 square feet
  • Two parking spaces
  • Other features: renovated bathroom, balcony, and gym and sauna in building

604 – 3621 Lakeshore Boulevard | $379,000

Vanguard Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: co-op building, locker, and outdoor pool

501 – 330 Dixon Road | $395,000

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: balcony, ensuite laundry, and walk-in closet in primary bedroom

1107 – 940 Caledonia Road | $399,900

RE/MAX Gold Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: balcony, ensuite laundry, and indoor pool in building

210 – 200 Lotherton Pathway | $399,900

RE/MAX Gold Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: quartz countertops, ensuite laundry, and indoor pool in building

1112 – 200 Lotherton Pathway | $399,999

Right at Home Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: recently renovated unit, visitor parking, and laundry in building

1401 – 340 Dixon Road | $399,999

Century 21 People’s Choice Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: corner unit, ensuite laundry, and renovated kitchen

309 – 800 Kennedy Road | $400,000

RE/MAX Crossroads Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: co-op building, large balcony, and quartz countertops
