Home sales may be dropping in most Canadian markets, but competition remains fierce in Toronto.

A home in the city’s Danforth Village neighbourhood recently sold for $474,000 over the asking price just a day after being put on the market.

Located at 313 Milverton Boulevard, the property was originally listed for $1,328,000 on July 11, and went for $1,802,000 on July 12.

A similar course of action played out the last time 313 Milverton Boulevard changed hands, too. The home was last up for sale in May 2021 for $999,000; it sold the very same day for $1,075,000.

The semi-detached home has been extensively renovated, and features new windows, doors, appliances, and shingles. There’s also a new HVAC, including a furnace and AC.

The open-concept main floor makes for a seamless flow between the living room, dining room, and kitchen. An eye-catching red brick wall runs the length of the space.

The custom two-toned kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large island. The space overlooks the fully-fenced in yard and large deck that’s ideal for entertaining.

There are only two bathrooms, but the home has four bedrooms and the primary is large enough to fit a king-sized bed.

The finished basement has high ceilings and a separate entrance. It includes a rec room that could function as a home office, a three-piece bathroom with a custom oversized shower, and a rough-in for a guest suite.

Dubbed a “showstopper on Milverton” by the listing, the home is located near Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue. The “unbeatable” neighbourhood is brimming with parks, restaurants, and shops, not to mention schools and hospitals.

While Toronto’s east end has typically had cheaper housing than its westerly counterpart, it’s no stranger to bidding wars. Earlier this month, a home in South Riverdale sold for $451,000 over asking in just three days.