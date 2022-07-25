These were the nine most-viewed homes by Ontarians in June

From a custom-crafted contemporary chateau to an all brick Barrie bungalow, Ontarians eyed a variety of homes last month as the province’s real estate market continued to shift.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up the most popular listings featured on its site in June, including several that are still for sale.

Readers kept watch over a spate of Toronto townhouses and peered into a sprawling pair of properties in Alberta. Some saw sizable price reductions, while others fetched $100,000 or more over asking.

Check out Zoocasa’s nine most-viewed homes in June below.

1. 7 Mckendrick Point | Rocky View County, Alberta | $6,998,000

A 17,000-square-foot Alberta estate was the most-viewed home on Zoocasa last month. Situated on two acres of land, the nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom home features luxurious details like dual grand staircases, a floor-to-ceiling white quartz fireplace, a 20-person hot tub, and a wine cellar with a tasting room. The home is currently still for sale.

2. 334 Cochrane Street | Whitby, Ontario | $1

This “custom-crafted contemporary chateau” is on Zoocasa’s list for the second month in a row, albeit with a $4,448,999 price drop. Currently still for sale, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom abode features herringbone patterned flooring, a chef’s kitchen, and an elevator.

3. 16 Whispering Willow Pathway | Toronto, Ontario | $3,200 (rent)

Another repeat from Zoocasa’s last list, this Scarborough home sold for $865,000 in May and is now on the market as a rental. It’s located near transit, schools, and shopping, and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A terminated Toronto condo was the fourth-most viewed home on Zoocasa in June. The two-level, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features a sizeable terrace, city views, high-end finishes, and significant upgrades.

This newly-built townhouse sold in just over a week for $151,000 over asking. Located near Downsview Park, the home features a rooftop terrace, modern kitchen, and a glass shower, as well as two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Another quick selling townhouse, the sixth-most viewed home in June went for $108,000 over asking. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has received nearly $100,000 worth of upgrades, including smart features.

7. 22 Stunden Lane | Barrie, Ontario | $929,000

This all brick Barrie bungalow features an open-concept layout, cathedral ceilings, and a custom kitchen. Located near transit, highways, and shopping, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home is still on the market.

This unique bungalow is situated on a 5.93 acre property that backs onto Crown Land. The 9,800-square-foot home is still for sale, and features custom architectural details including a two-storey stacked stone fireplace, peeked skylights, and spiral staircases.

9. 221 Prince of Wales Drive | Whitby, Ontario | $739,000

The ninth most-viewed home on Zoocasa last month is an end unit townhouse in a family-friendly neighbourhood. The home has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, three bedrooms, and four bathrooms.