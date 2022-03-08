A Toronto home was snapped up for more than $800,000 over the asking price after a mere five days on the market.

Located at 338 Inglewood Drive, the home hit the market at $4,395,000 before selling at $5,206,000 for $811,000 over asking.

So what are the new homeowners getting for that price?

The Georgian-style home, located in the Moore Park neighbourhood, features a yellow brick exterior and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and space for five cars. There’s clearly no shortage of space here: the home spans 3,400 square feet and is located on a massive lot that measures 5,760 square feet.

According to the listing, the home is on a dead-end block of Inglewood Drive “where ball hockey and basketball games join families on summer evenings.” The family-friendly neighbourhood is also near the Beltline Trail, Chorley Park, and Summerhill Market.

Despite its traditional exterior, inside, the home appears to have been recently updated. There’s hardwood flooring throughout and skylights further help to open up the space.

With its beige tile and formica countertops, the bathrooms don’t appear to have been included in the updates. However, the walk-through kitchen has clearly been renovated and features stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and smoked glass upper cabinets.

Past the breakfast room is the sunken family room, which comes with a fireplace and huge corner windows that look out into a sizeable backyard and garage.

The home is also ideally set up for those who work from home since above the kitchen is a loft home office.

Downstairs is a finished basement for extra living space, and there are beautiful details throughout, such as charming casement windows and vaulted ceilings.

This move-in ready home is certainly ready to welcome its new homeowners.