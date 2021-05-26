These three-bedroom Toronto condos are all listed under $600,000

A three-bedroom condo in Toronto may seem like it would be out of many homebuyers’ budgets. But as it turns out, you can still find these units for much less than you’d expect.

With the pandemic fuelling many homebuyers’ desire for more space, units with more bedrooms have become a hot commodity. And thanks to the craziness of the Toronto real estate market, the prices on some of these units have reached unprecedented highs — but not all of them.

The below three-bedroom condos, provided courtesy of Zoocasa, are all listed right now in Toronto for less than $600,000, with some even listed as low as $500,000. So if you’ve been considering getting into the three-bedroom market, these are some (slightly more affordable) options to get you started.

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,400-1,599 sq ft

1 parking

Features: enclosed balcony, outdoor pool, kids playground.

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,200-1,399 sq ft

1 parking

Features: duplex layout, walk-out balcony, locker included, underground parking.

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,200-1,399 sq ft

2 parking

Features: recently renovated, spacious bedrooms, swimming pool, gym.

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

1,400-1,599 sq ft

1 parking

Features: two-storey layout, modern kitchen, swimming pool, balcony.