A bunch of Toronto museums have ditched admission fees for good

A number of museums in Toronto just permanently got rid of general admission fees in an effort to make them more accessible.

As of May 1, Toronto History Museums are now free for any and all visitors. On Friday, the City made the announcement in honour of Museum Month in Toronto.

The City of Toronto owns and operates 10 museums and historical sites, and now that they’re free to enter, you can get your fill of Toronto history without breaking the bank. The admission-free museums include Colborne Lodge, Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House Museum, Mackenzie House, Market Gallery, Montgomery’s Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills, and Zion Schoolhouse.

“Free general admission to Toronto History Museums ensures equity in programming, fair access to resources, full participation within City spaces, and equitable opportunities for participation for underserved and underrepresented groups,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

Learn about the Battle of York, enjoy works created for the Awakenings Artist Mentorship Program or get a taste of Victorian Toronto at Toronto’s Historical Museums. There’s a little something for everyone.

For more information about exhibits at the museums, visit the Toronto History Museums’ website.