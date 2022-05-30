Weather alert issued for Toronto’s “first heat event of the season”

Stay hydrated, Toronto because Monday and Tuesday is going to be hot. Really hot.

In a special weather statement issued on May 30, Environment Canada warns that “hot and increasingly humid weather is expected today into Tuesday.”

In certain parts of Toronto, temperatures are expected to soar to upwards of 30°C. There’s some reprieve with temperatures dipping to the upper teens on Monday night but on Tuesday, we’re going to see temperatures in the low 30s.

Make sure you have your fans and air conditioners running on Tuesday night because temperatures are only going to fall to the low 20s in many areas.

Thankfully, it won’t last long. According to Environment Canada, “cooler air is expected to arrive on Wednesday.”

This level of heat could pose a risk to older adults, children, and people with chronic illnesses. Residents are being advised to dress for the weather, stay someplace cool, and drink plenty of liquids.