Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
May 31 2022, 6:16 pm
There's a heat warning in effect for Toronto right now
If you’ve found yourself cranking up the air conditioner today, you’re not the only one.

At 9:40 am on May 31, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto.

Temperatures are expected to hover at around the low thirties again and we’re unlikely to get any relief later tonight as minimum temperatures are only going to dip to the low twenties.

According to The Weather Network, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32°C but most likely feel closer to 38°C.

The Weather Network

There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm tonight until tomorrow morning. Things are expected to cool off on Wednesday with cooler air and temperatures ranging from 21°C to 26°C.

Environment Canada is asking people to “schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.”

