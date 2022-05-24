Toronto could see a wetter and more stormy summer than last year

Last weekend’s deadly thunderstorm might only be the beginning of a stormy and rainy season in Toronto.

A new long-range weather forecast predicts that central and southern Ontario, as well as parts of Quebec, will experience more thunderstorms and “above-normal” precipitation compared to last year.

“This may be a busy summer in terms of severe thunderstorms, especially from the Windsor to Toronto to Ottawa corridor,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Although that doesn’t sound like great news when it comes to making plans this summer, Anderson pointed out that high precipitation means that there’s a lower risk of drought in the region.

“The risk of sustained summer drought in this region appears to be low at this point, with many areas set to experience near- to above-normal rainfall,” he stated.

Toronto summers are known for their humidity and this year will be no exception.

Unfortunately, it’s actually going to be even more humid this time, resulting in average temperatures during the day but warmer temperatures at night. According to the report, this is because more water vapour in the atmosphere means “it may be difficult for some areas to shed heat overnight following a hot day.” So make sure to have those fans and air-conditioners ready.

But nowhere can this heat be felt more than in urban areas like downtown Toronto. These areas trap heat in paved or man-made surfaces that are “very slow to release the heat and cool down.”

Last year we experienced hazy skies with several wildfires raging across Ontario and wildfires have already sprung up early in parts of northern Ontario and western Quebec.

But since we’re in for a wetter and more humid season, the report states that the “trend of near- to above-average rainfall this summer should help prevent fuels from becoming tinder dry,” likely reducing the risk of wildfires.