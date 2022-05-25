Over 150,000 still without power four days after deadly Ontario storm (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power four days after a deadly storm hit southern Ontario.

Hydro One says it’s restored power to more than 479,500 customers affected by the thunderstorms, but that 150,000 households remain in the dark.

According to the electricity provider, the storm damaged more than 1,400 poles, 300 cross-arms, and nearly 200 transformers. In Ottawa, four broken transmission towers need to be repaired or replaced following the thunderstorm.

“I’ve heard from crews on the ground that this is the most destructive storm in recent memory and you have our commitment that we will not stop until every last customer is restored,” said Jason Fitzsimmons, chief customer care and corporate affairs officer of Hydro One.

Crews have mobilized in the hardest-hit areas of central and eastern Ontario to assist with restoration efforts.

According to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project, this storm damage wasn’t caused by a tornado but by incredibly fast winds.

“Analysis of the data reveals that a particularly intense downburst, not a tornado, was responsible for the damage there, with maximum wind speeds reaching 190 km/h,” the project said in a tweet.

These wind speeds caused countless of downed trees and branches, which crashed on power lines and even homes. The storm was so deadly that two people reportedly died, and many more were injured.

If you’re still experiencing an outage, you can report it by texting 92887 (WATTS), submitting online, or through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.