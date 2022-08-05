It'll be punishingly hot and humid in Toronto this weekend

Strap in, Toronto, because we’re in for a hot weekend.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning in effect for the City of Toronto, and they’re expecting a two-day heat event on Saturday and Sunday.

How hot will it get?

“Humidex values are expected to reach the low forties,” said Environment Canada.

“Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the low thirties with minimum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the heat.”

By Monday, the temperature will start to cool down.

The high heat and humidity conditions could create a greater risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada warns that the “hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.”

The most at risk are children, older adults, pregnant women, people working outside, and those with chronic illnesses.

This weekend, be sure to drink a ton of water, even when you don’t feel thirsty, and try to stay in a cool place.