Saving in the 6ix: How to save money on your next Toronto trip

Although Toronto is notorious for its high cost of living, there’s always a way to experience the city on a budget for locals and travellers alike.

Toronto recently dethroned Vancouver as the most expensive city in the country, however, Daily Hive has you covered if you’re looking to save a dollar or two in the 6ix.

From cheap eats, to moving around the city like a local, these are the travel hacks to consider if you want to make it out without a hole in your pocket.

Eat for less

El Furniture Warehouse is a downtown staple for cheap eats and good vibes, offering a menu that features all food menu items for under $10. That’s right, anything you could possibly want, for under $10. From Smokeshow burgers, to chicken tao bowls and stacked nachos, El Furniture Warehouse has you and your stomach covered, for cheap.

Locations: 410 Bloor Street West, 336 Yonge Street, and 232 Queen Street West

Hours: Everyday from 11 am to 2 am

Añejo is one of the city’s go-to taco spots, especially during their infamous, twice daily “halfy hour.” Everyday between 3 to 5 pm, and 10 pm to midnight, you can get $3 tacos, or a trio for $6, along with half-priced margaritas for just $6. As a frequent goer, I can personally vouch for this spot as a must try for locals and those vacationing in the city.



Location: 500 King Street West

Hours: 3 pm to 1 am on weekdays, noon pm to 1 am on weekends

Get around the city for cheap, or free

Instead of breaking the bank for Ubers, Toronto Transit is reasonably priced for commuting around the city. Whether you’re travelling by streetcar or on the underground subways, a single trip is $3.25 for adults, or $2.30 for ages 13 to 19, and 65+.

The fare covers your journey anywhere around the city, and is transferable on any line for up to two hours. This can get you anywhere you’re looking to go, and once you’re in the downtown core, essentially everywhere is walkable if you’re looking to get a workout in.

Save on accommodations

You’ll be hard pressed to find a hotel in Toronto for under $200 a night, especially during high seasons. Worry not, as you can still stay within the downtown core at a hostel that is within range of all of the city’s top attractions.



Samesun Hostel can be booked for under $100 per night even during the summer season, and is only 1.5 km from the city centre. It’s also located within steps of Kensington Market, a charming staple area for locals and visitors.



Location: 280 Augusta Avenue

Take a free stroll along the city’s iconic Harbourfront

Toronto’s Harbourfront attracts hundreds of locals and travellers year-round, and makes for a scenic stroll where you can catch views of the renowned skyline and people-watch by the waterfront. This will cost you absolutely nothing, and will make for priceless memories and moments. Year-round, you can enjoy a selection of events and waterfront restaurants.

Location: Queens Quay West

Check out discounted attractions

If you’re looking to check out attractions within the city, admissions can really add up. If you’re hoping to cover all the sightseeing during your stay, it’s worth looking into the Toronto CityPass, offering discounted admission to five attractions, including:

The CityPass is offered for $72 for ages 4 to 12, and $105 for ages 13 and up, and will save you a total of $64. The pass is certainly worth it if you really don’t want to miss these must-see spots in the city.

Get a taste of history at the Distillery District/St. Lawrence Market

The Distillery District is undoubtedly one of Toronto’s most charming areas, offering the perfect unity of culture and history within. There are countless vendors offered, and even more photo opportunities. If you happen to be here during the winter season, you can also catch the popular Christmas market that is hosted annually.



Location: 55 Mill Street

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, noon to 7 pm; Thursday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm

St. Lawrence Market is a time capsule within the urbanized downtown core. The historic market opened in 1845 as a City Hall and municipal complex, and is fully operating right now as a bustly food market, offering fresh local produce and some of the city’s most mouthwatering vendors like Buster’s Sea Cove.



Location: 93 Front Street East

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 7 am to 5 pm