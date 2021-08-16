Don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen this week because Toronto is in for days of hot temperatures with the humidex making it feel like over 35°C.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s but due to the humidity, it’ll actually feel much hotter, in the high 30s.

A risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast on Tuesday with temperatures feeling like 34°C. It only gets hotter from there seeing that Wednesday is expected to feel like 36°C and Thursday at 37°C. The risk of thunderstorms comes back on Thursday.

From Friday and into the weekend, temperatures are expected to remain high with the bright and sunny skies.

Let’s hope it’s not as hot as last week where Toronto felt more like the inside of an oven due to temperatures feeling like 40°C.