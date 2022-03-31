Wine and cheese, yes please! Toronto’s Eataly will be hosting its first-ever “Wine & Cheese Festa” this April.

On April 22, Eataly invites guests to enjoy unlimited tastings of 15 wines and over 10 kinds of cheeses from 5 pm to 7 pm or 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly Toronto (@eatalytoronto)

Attendees can experience Italy without the need to travel by eating, drinking and learning the history behind each cheese and wine pairing at more than 10 different stations.

“Watch in awe as we show off the techniques for preparing the perfect raclette – an Alpine tradition dating back to the 13th century, now prepared as a specialty amongst the mountainous slopes of northern Italy – stretching fresh mozzarella, and other exciting ways to enjoy these Italian favourites,” said Eataly.

Tickets can be purchased online for two-hour access, which offers unlimited eats and drinks at stations throughout the marketplace. Ticket holders also get a keepsake wine glass and Wine & Cheese Festa map that offers a space for your own tasting and pairing comments.

Book your tickets here.

Eataly’s Wine & Cheese Festa

When: April 22 from 5 pm to 7 pm or 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor Street West