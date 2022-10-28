Revellers, rejoice: Toronto is in for a mostly rain-free Halloween weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

If you’re heading out to celebrate Halloween this weekend, there is some good news on the weather front. It’ll be a mostly dry weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto is in for a pretty nice weekend. It’ll be sunny today and Saturday with above-average temperatures.

The average high this time of year is around 11°C.

But by the time trick-or-treaters head out on Monday, there is a chance of some rain.

The weather agency says temperatures will dip a bit by Halloween and it’ll be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day.

By the middle of next week, the mercury will climb once again.

We will take that over snow any day!