EventsNewsHalloweenWeather

Revellers, rejoice: Toronto is in for a mostly rain-free Halloween weekend

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Oct 28 2022, 4:35 pm
Revellers, rejoice: Toronto is in for a mostly rain-free Halloween weekend
SamanthaFuture/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Humans

Fri, October 28, 8:00pm

The Humans
MEC x POW Season Opener

Sun, October 30, 7:30pm

MEC x POW Season Opener
Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market

Fri, November 25, 2:00pm

Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market
Holiday Magic

Sat, November 26, 5:00pm

Holiday Magic
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

If you’re heading out to celebrate Halloween this weekend, there is some good news on the weather front. It’ll be a mostly dry weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto is in for a pretty nice weekend. It’ll be sunny today and Saturday with above-average temperatures.

toronto halloween

Environment Canada

The average high this time of year is around 11°C.

But by the time trick-or-treaters head out on Monday, there is a chance of some rain.

The weather agency says temperatures will dip a bit by Halloween and it’ll be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day.

By the middle of next week, the mercury will climb once again.

toronto weather

Environment Canada

We will take that over snow any day!

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ Listed
+ News
+ Halloween
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.