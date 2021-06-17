A Toronto ICU is COVID-free for the first time since March 2020

An intensive care unit at Toronto General Hospital (TGH) has no COVID-19 patients for the first time in nearly 15 months.

The University Health Network (UHN) took to Twitter on June 16 to share that the Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit (MSICU) at the downtown hospital had no active virus cases.

“Thank you for your hard work. I feel like I’m going to cry now,” a hospital worker says in a video shared by UHN.

“Our first COVID case was March 26, 2020, and today we are COVID-free.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott congratulated the hospital network on the “exciting milestone,” and thanked the frontline workers for their “bravery and dedication.”

Ontario’s COVID-related ICU admissions reached an all-time high of 900 in early May, but have fallen in the weeks since. Currently, 362 people are in Ontario’s ICUs with COVID-19.

To date, the province has seen 541,180 COVID-19 cases and 8,993 virus-related deaths.