Heat warning issued for Toronto as humidex expected to reach 38°C
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto ahead of another hot and humid day.
The alert was issued on Monday morning and is in effect through this evening. Daytime highs of 31°C are expected with nighttime lows near 20°C.
Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. The agency also expects Toronto will experience 20 km/hour winds with gusts that could reach as high as 40 km/hour late this morning. Temperatures could feel as high as 38°C with the Humidex.
Environment Canada warns that the hot and humid air may also deteriorate air quality, which can push the Air Quality Health Index to the high-risk category.
While the heat warning is in effect, the Metro Hall location will be open 24 hours and all other centres will operate from 11 am until 7 pm.
“Extreme heat is associated with negative health impacts ranging from heat stress to heatstroke and death,” the City said. “During periods of hot weather, the safety of all residents is the priority.”