Heat warning issued for Toronto as humidex expected to reach 38°C

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto ahead of another hot and humid day.

The alert was issued on Monday morning and is in effect through this evening. Daytime highs of 31°C are expected with nighttime lows near 20°C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. The agency also expects Toronto will experience 20 km/hour winds with gusts that could reach as high as 40 km/hour late this morning. Temperatures could feel as high as 38°C with the Humidex.

Environment Canada warns that the hot and humid air may also deteriorate air quality, which can push the Air Quality Health Index to the high-risk category.

Residents are advised to check on older family, friends, and neighbours, and reduce their own risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Neither people nor pets should be left in hot vehicles.

To help residents beat the heat, the City of Toronto has opened eight emergency cooling centres. The centres are located at: East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

While the heat warning is in effect, the Metro Hall location will be open 24 hours and all other centres will operate from 11 am until 7 pm.

“Extreme heat is associated with negative health impacts ranging from heat stress to heatstroke and death,” the City said. “During periods of hot weather, the safety of all residents is the priority.”