Hold on to your hats: Strong winds expected in Toronto today could lead to power outages

Hold your hats, folks, it’s going to be really windy in Toronto today.

The Weather Network (TWN) has issued a special weather statement as damaging winds of up to 90 km/hour are expected in Toronto this afternoon which could lead to potential power outages across the city.

“Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon,” the statement reads. The gusty winds are said to be able to damage soft shelters, tents, and awnings at outdoor events.

Be careful of what’s in your backyard or hanging out on your balcony. TWN warns that loose objects tossed in the wind can “cause injury or damage.”

The strong wind may also result in fallen tree branches, so be aware of your surroundings, especially when you’re out on the roads today.

Winds are said to ease this evening, or potentially overnight, with the passage of the front.