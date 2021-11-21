Forecast calling for snow in Toronto this week

Perhaps the outburst of Christmas trees and holiday markets have sent Mother Nature a message: Toronto could see a dusting of snow this week.

Don’t be fooled by the sunshine tomorrow—according to The Weather Network’s forecast, a few flurries can be expected on Monday evening as the temperature drops to 0°C.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both see a mix of sun and clouds as the temperature rises back above freezing. Highs of 3°C and 6°C are expected, respectively.

Although Thursday will be a balmy 8°C, showers are in the forecast throughout the day.

Friday brings with it the potential for more snow. A few flurries are in the forecast as temperatures dip to 1°C.

The city will be a bit brighter, albeit chilly, next weekend. A mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 1°C, are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.