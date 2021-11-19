Toronto's scenic lavender farm is hosting a holiday market tomorrow

Toronto’s picturesque lavender farm is hosting a holiday market this weekend.

The Holly Jolly Maker’s Market will take over the Avalon Lavender Farm tomorrow, offering a cornucopia of lavender treats, gifts, and products for everyone on your list.

Organized by the Mom Market Orangeville, the event will feature more than 70 local vendors, food trucks, a roaring bonfire pit, and the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avalon Lavender Farm (@avalonlavender)

Already dusted with its first snowfall of the season, Avalon Lavender Farm offers myriad festive photo ops, too.

Located less than two hours from Toronto, the Holly Jolly Maker’s Market offers free admission and parking, and is dog-friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avalon Lavender Farm (@avalonlavender)

The Holly Jolly Maker’s Market

When: November 20, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Avalon Lavender Farm, 347036 Mono Centre Road, Mono

Tickets: Admission and parking are free