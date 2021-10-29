Here's what Toronto's weather looks like on Halloween day

Leave your umbrellas at home, Toronto! The Halloween forecast for the city is looking mild and dry after a week of rain.

The Weather Network released their Halloween forecast and it’s definitely good news for Toronto’s trick-or-treaters.

Saturday will be another day of rain, but Sunday will make way for some sun. The city will still see some clouds, but with a high of 13°C it should make for a nice day for Halloween activities!

As the evening rolls around and the sun sets, temperatures will drop. The evening has a low of 6°C. A bit chillier than the day, of course, but still mild for the last night of October! Last year’s Halloween night dipped to -2°C.