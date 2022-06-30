Review your long weekend plans: Stormy weather in store for Toronto

If you plan on watching the fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park or other locations across the city, you might want to bring an umbrella with you.

The long weekend forecast is out now and Friday, July 1, is shaping up to be the wettest day in Toronto, so the chances of you enjoying a pint on a patio are slim to none.

While the temperature will reach a high of 26°C (and feel more like 31°C), The Weather Network says there will be a 70% chance of rain and risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This could impact firework displays scheduled to take place that evening, however, Environment Canada is reporting just a 30% chance of showers in Toronto on Friday.

Once the rain stops overnight, The Weather Network says the rest of the long weekend will offer a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and the temperature in Toronto will reach a high of 28°C but will feel more like 31°C. Sunday is a bit cooler with a high of just 26°C in the afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds.

For those heading back to work on Monday, it will be mostly sunny and 26°C.