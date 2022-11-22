5 fantastic local food gifts to pick up in Toronto

‘Tis the season to spread some cheer, and this year we need all the good holiday vibes we can get.

One of the best ways to do that is to pick up a quality gift and give it to someone you want to send some love.

There are so many amazing products out there that we couldn’t fit them all on this list, but here are some much-loved favourites that will not disappoint – we’re sure of it.

Check out these fantastic food gifts to get in Toronto this season.

Gift your friends and family (or yourself) with a future meal at Jack Astor’s.

Whether you’re after Fishbowls or chicken tenders, deliciousness and good times are sure to be in store for you if you get this gift over the holiday season.

Local Beer

What says “happy holidays” better than a brew or two? Tap into Toronto’s incredible local breweries this season and pick up some sips as a great (and useful) gift for the foodies in your life this year.

Here are some local breweries we’d recommend:

Spice things up this festive season with Jack Astor’s Jack’d Up Habanero Hot Sauce. This offering is a collaboration with Dawson’s Hot Sauce and is made with all-natural ingredients.

Pick up a bottle or two for under the tree or as a stocking stuffer this year.

Canadian treat purveyor Craig’s Cookies would make an excellent treat for your giftees this holiday season.

The popular Toronto sweet spot has an entire gift box section and so many flavours to choose from online.

Local spirits

Another option you can’t go wrong with. By picking up a bottle of spirits from a local Toronto distillery, you’ll be sure to lift someone’s spirits this holiday season.

Here are some local distilleries we’d recommend:

