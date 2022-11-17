Foreigners struggle to pronounce this Canadian food more than any other

The most mispronounced foods from every country across the world were recently revealed, and there were several surprises on the list.

If you’ve ever gone out to eat at a new, adventurous, international, or fancy spot, you’ve likely been in a situation where you didn’t know how to say the menu item. Maybe the paella sounds delicious, but you aren’t certain how to pronounce it so you just order something else. We’ve all been there.

It appears that everyone struggles with the same problem from time to time.

Wordtips recently found a list of foods and drinks local to 130 countries, then listened to a library of user-submitted pronunciation recordings, and discovered what the most mispronounced foods were.

So what is the most mispronounced Canadian food?

The iconic poutine. We always knew the combination of gravy, fried, and cheese curds confounded much of the world, but apparently how to say the name does as well.

As for the most mispronounced food in the world, it looks like chorizo, the Spanish sausage, seemed to cause the most trouble for people around the world. Rioja, the wine region and another Spanish word, came in as the most mispronounced drink in the world.

The most puzzling inclusion on this list might be the most mispronounced word in the US. It’s not a word like Rueben, Po’boy, or S’more, but a burger. That’s right — with over 880,000 listens online, the word people struggled with the most was burger. People also had a hard time saying bourbon and pecan pie.

Looking across the globe at the most mispronounced foods in other countries, in France it was croissant, in Italy it was gnocchi, in Poland it was Pierogi, and in Mexico it was tortilla.

For a map of the full list, visit the Wordtips site.