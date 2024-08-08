Owner of Toronto florist claps back at customers leaving one-star reviews

The owner of a long-standing Toronto flower shop has recently clapped back at a number of customers who left one-star reviews under her business’s page for varying reasons.

Sweetpea’s, located at 163 Sterling Road Unit 189, is a floral design studio that has been offering custom eco-chic bouquets and event displays for over a decade.

The flower shop was previously located on Roncesvalles Avenue for 12 years but was forced to relocate with only a few months’ notice after experiencing lease issues back in 2022.

Despite the studio’s stellar Google rating, a few customers have left one-star reviews for the business over the past few months.

While many business owners choose to ignore one-star reviews or provide generic responses, the shop’s owner, Sara Jameson, seems to be taking the initiative to respond to each complaint personally and in very specific detail, often questioning the validity of each complaint.

One customer, who received a bouquet from the florist, alleged that the design prevented them from knowing that a floral foam block was used and impacted their ability to determine its water level.

Two days after receiving the bouquet, the customer says they noticed the flowers were deteriorating and losing leaves. They further allege that the shop did not provide accurate instructions and claimed that they were only told to water the bouquet every “few days.”

Jameson posted a lengthy response to the one-star review, expressing that the customer was responsible for watering their flowers properly.

Jameson repeatedly defended her business and said that no other customers from that specific delivery date had filed any complaints.

In another example, a customer alleged that photos on the business’s website were a “misrepresentation” of the product they actually received.

In response, Jameson defended the product and alleged that the photo the customer posted was of the back of the arrangement, which would look different from what was advertised on the website.

Last week, another customer criticized the shop’s pricing and delivery fees and left a three-star review.

In response, Jameson discussed the city’s living wage, the business’s commercial rent, as well the cost of delivery and insurance. She argued that many aspects of the business — including even the cost of the paper used to package and deliver flowers — have more than doubled.

Last year, Jameson also posted a lengthy response when a customer left a two-star Google review for the business and criticized her decision to provide her staff with a living wage.