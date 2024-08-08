Toronto cyclist almost crushed by truck in shocking incident caught on video

A shocking video captures the moment a cyclist was dragged and nearly crushed by a truck at a busy Toronto intersection, happening on the very same day and in the exact same bike lane where a 24-year-old rider was hit by a dump truck and killed on July 25.

Personal injury lawyer David Shellnutt shared the gripping footage of what was nearly the city’s sixth cyclist fatality of the year, where a truck making an illegal turn in the Yorkville neighbourhood strikes and drags a cyclist.

The footage below is difficult to watch, though fortunately, Shellnutt says that the cyclist “survived this horrific ordeal and is recovering.”

The video clearly shows the truck turning illegally into a bike lane at Avenue Road and Bloor. The driver was charged for their role in the incident, but Shellnutt argues that this near-fatality is indicative of a more significant crisis of cycling safety plaguing Toronto streets and even politics.

The lawyer issued a statement saying that the cyclist has retained his firm to assist in personal injury claims resulting from the truck strike.

“Construction vehicles and their drivers must be held to the highest safety standards when operating in busy urban settings,” reads a statement from Shellnutt.

“The fact that this driver illegally turned right across a bike lane when our client had the right of way demonstrates a complete failure to adhere to proper driving standards and/or pay attention to your surroundings,” he wrote, arguing that the driver’s “license to operate large vehicles like this should be immediately revoked.”

Shellnutt calls on the City to “take bold action to protect vulnerable road users,” and suggests such measures as separated bike lanes for this intersection, which is currently demarcated with just paint.

“There should be a protected intersection here,” he says.

For its part, the City has laid bylaw charges against two companies — general contractor Mass Contracting LTD and disposal bin company Ontario Trucking and Disposal LTD — for encumbering a street, which led to that July 25 fatality.