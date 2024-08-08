This half-gutted Toronto house sold in just three days

While all signs point to the Toronto real estate market being in a coma, with housing sales taking longer than ever, some shenanigans are still happening.

Take 152 Barrington Avenue, for example.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in Crescent Town sold in just three days, and it didn’t even have walls.

The home was mid-demolition, with exposed insulation, wiring, plumbing, and subflooring, but it still sold for over asking.

To be fair, asking was only $599,900, and it sold for $607,000.

And yes, it is a detached house in Toronto that is under $1 million, which is like finding a needle in a haystack. But is it a good buy? It’s debatable.

The home is on a generous 25 by 147-foot lot, so there’s lots of room to add to it and potentially even have a garden suite.

But the amount of work and capital needed to get the home to be liveable is substantial.

Currently, renovation costs in Toronto are about $100 to $200 per square foot, and depending on the type of materials used, this can be substantially more.

If you’re adding to the home or building something new, it will cost $300 to $400 per square foot or more.

So, while the house was only purchased for $600,000, the renovation costs will likely raise the price to well over $1 million.

Not to mention, when it comes to real estate, location is king, and Crescent Town is not exactly considered to be the best of locations.

Property values have been dropping almost 20% year-over-year in this area, and homes are selling for well below East York averages.

Plus, the crime rate in this area is almost 40% higher than the Ontario average, which can also be a major factor in resale value.

But if you were planning on using it as a rental property, it might be a bit better.

Rental prices in this area have been steadily increasing year-over-year, although still below East York’s average.

Despite all that, it is still kinda nice to see a detached house sell for under $1 million in this city.

It kind of gives hope that housing prices will become reasonable in the future.