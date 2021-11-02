SNOW WAY: Toronto could see its first snowflakes this week

November is kicking off on the chilly side of things this year, and snow is in the forecast this week.

According to The Weather Network, the daytime temperatures this week are holding steady just below 10°C. The nights, on the other hand, will be dipping below zero for the first time this fall season. These chilly nighttime temperatures could mean Toronto gets its first snowfall of the season this week.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will stay just above zero at 1°C, but it’s going to feel like -3°C, so make sure you bundle up!

Wednesday is going to bring the sunshine back, with a high of 8°C. Into the evening and overnight is when Torontonians might get their first taste of winter. Temperatures are expected to drop to -1°C, and feel like -4°C, on Wednesday night. There’s a chance of rain and even flurries in the evening.

The Weather Network has forecast that there’s a 40% chance of wet snow coming, but that there will be less than 1 centimetre on the ground. Toronto might not wake up to a dusting of snow on the city, but you might get to watch the flakes fall from the sky.

Don’t grab your snow shovels just yet. Anything that does land on the ground will likely melt the next day as temperatures rise to 8°C and sunny on Thursday.

The weekend is forecasted to have double digit temperatures and sun, so there’s still time to soak in the last bits of fall weather before winter really sets in!